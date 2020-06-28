5416 Cedonia Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Beautiful Town Home in Cedonia - Recently renovated.

Hardwood floors on main level. Brand new carpeting on upper level.

Fresh paint.

Main level Living room, Dining room, and kitchen.

Upper level bedrooms and full bath.

Finished basement with separate room - can be used as den or 4th bedroom, laundry area with W/D, and full bath with shower.

Fenced in back yard.

Huge front yard.

Central air and heating.



Pets welcome with additional deposit and additional monthly pet fee.



3BR vouchers welcome.



