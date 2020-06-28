All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

5416 Cedonia Ave

5416 Cedonia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5416 Cedonia Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Cedonia

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Town Home in Cedonia - Recently renovated.
Hardwood floors on main level. Brand new carpeting on upper level.
Fresh paint.
Main level Living room, Dining room, and kitchen.
Upper level bedrooms and full bath.
Finished basement with separate room - can be used as den or 4th bedroom, laundry area with W/D, and full bath with shower.
Fenced in back yard.
Huge front yard.
Central air and heating.

Pets welcome with additional deposit and additional monthly pet fee.

3BR vouchers welcome.

Fill out a guest card at www.baltrentals.com to schedule an appointment.

(RLNE5073531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5416 Cedonia Ave have any available units?
5416 Cedonia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5416 Cedonia Ave have?
Some of 5416 Cedonia Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5416 Cedonia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5416 Cedonia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5416 Cedonia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5416 Cedonia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5416 Cedonia Ave offer parking?
No, 5416 Cedonia Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5416 Cedonia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5416 Cedonia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5416 Cedonia Ave have a pool?
No, 5416 Cedonia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5416 Cedonia Ave have accessible units?
No, 5416 Cedonia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5416 Cedonia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5416 Cedonia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
