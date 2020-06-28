539 Cambria St

Amenities

Must-see 2 Bed/1 Bath EOG Townhome in Brooklyn! - Charming 2 bedroom EOG townhome with fenced rear yard in Brooklyn! Spacious main level boasts plush carpeting throughout along with a neutral color scheme. Large dining area perfect for entertaining leads to an updated kitchen with convenient washer/dryer hookups. Sunny upper level includes 2 bedrooms and shared full bath with soaking tub/shower combination. Only minutes from Garrett Park, I-895, and MedStar Harbor Hospital!



Cats welcome with additional deposit! Sorry, no dogs.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



No Dogs Allowed



