539 Cambria St
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:48 AM

539 Cambria St

539 Cambria Street · No Longer Available
Location

539 Cambria Street, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
dogs allowed
Must-see 2 Bed/1 Bath EOG Townhome in Brooklyn! - Charming 2 bedroom EOG townhome with fenced rear yard in Brooklyn! Spacious main level boasts plush carpeting throughout along with a neutral color scheme. Large dining area perfect for entertaining leads to an updated kitchen with convenient washer/dryer hookups. Sunny upper level includes 2 bedrooms and shared full bath with soaking tub/shower combination. Only minutes from Garrett Park, I-895, and MedStar Harbor Hospital!

Cats welcome with additional deposit! Sorry, no dogs.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5466758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

