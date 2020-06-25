538 N PULASKI STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Whoa! Major price reduction to give you an exclusive opportunity to come and check out this 3 spacious Bedrooms, 1 and a half large bath rooms house. which was recently renovated, freshly painted and ready for move-in. An outstanding attraction is location which is in the close proximity to the Marc Train and MTA terminal stop. Convenient access to downtown and all necessary amenities. All new appliances, inclusive of refrigerator and stove. There is a hook up for washer and dryer in the basement, which is partially finished but extremely functional for additional living space. There is a Fenced Backyard for privacy and entertainment. The house has central heat and air and is ready for YOU to call it home.