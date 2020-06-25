All apartments in Baltimore
538 N PULASKI STREET

538 North Pulaski Street · No Longer Available
Location

538 North Pulaski Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Midtown Edmondson

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Whoa! Major price reduction to give you an exclusive opportunity to come and check out this 3 spacious Bedrooms, 1 and a half large bath rooms house. which was recently renovated, freshly painted and ready for move-in. An outstanding attraction is location which is in the close proximity to the Marc Train and MTA terminal stop. Convenient access to downtown and all necessary amenities. All new appliances, inclusive of refrigerator and stove. There is a hook up for washer and dryer in the basement, which is partially finished but extremely functional for additional living space. There is a Fenced Backyard for privacy and entertainment. The house has central heat and air and is ready for YOU to call it home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 538 N PULASKI STREET have any available units?
538 N PULASKI STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 538 N PULASKI STREET have?
Some of 538 N PULASKI STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 538 N PULASKI STREET currently offering any rent specials?
538 N PULASKI STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 538 N PULASKI STREET pet-friendly?
No, 538 N PULASKI STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 538 N PULASKI STREET offer parking?
No, 538 N PULASKI STREET does not offer parking.
Does 538 N PULASKI STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 538 N PULASKI STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 538 N PULASKI STREET have a pool?
No, 538 N PULASKI STREET does not have a pool.
Does 538 N PULASKI STREET have accessible units?
No, 538 N PULASKI STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 538 N PULASKI STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 538 N PULASKI STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

