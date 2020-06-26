5363 CORDELIA AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

OWNER REQUIRES FIRST MONTHS RENT, LAST MONTHS RENT, AND 1 MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT IF APPROVED WHICH TOTALS $3,000! MUST BE ABLE TO PROVIDE 2 MONTHS WORTH OF BANK STATEMENTS SHOWING A MINIMUM BALANCE OF $3,000 IN SAVINGS. PICTURE PERFECT PORCHFRONT RENOVATION WITH OFF STREET PARKING! Spacious living room w/ hardwood floors, Chef's island kitchen w/ ss appliances, granite counters, and tons of cabinet space, upper level w/ 3 bedrooms & 1 full bath w/ vessel sink, full basement for storage, fenced front yard, and off street parking for multiple cars! Pack your bags and move right in! Sorry - no pets!