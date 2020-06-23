All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
536 E Patapsco Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

536 E Patapsco Ave

536 East Patapsco Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

536 East Patapsco Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning office space available now! This unit includes a store front window that is great for advertising. Walk into a huge open area that has many uses. There is a private office along with a new bathroom. The property is located on a main street in the heart of Brooklyn. Plenty of on street parking along with a parking lot outback. There is plenty of automobile traffic, foot traffic along with it being on a major bus route. This is the perfect location for your business. Call us today at 410-355-9100.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 536 E Patapsco Ave have any available units?
536 E Patapsco Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 536 E Patapsco Ave currently offering any rent specials?
536 E Patapsco Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 536 E Patapsco Ave pet-friendly?
No, 536 E Patapsco Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 536 E Patapsco Ave offer parking?
Yes, 536 E Patapsco Ave offers parking.
Does 536 E Patapsco Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 536 E Patapsco Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 536 E Patapsco Ave have a pool?
No, 536 E Patapsco Ave does not have a pool.
Does 536 E Patapsco Ave have accessible units?
No, 536 E Patapsco Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 536 E Patapsco Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 536 E Patapsco Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 536 E Patapsco Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 536 E Patapsco Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
