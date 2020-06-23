536 E Patapsco Ave

Amenities

Stunning office space available now! This unit includes a store front window that is great for advertising. Walk into a huge open area that has many uses. There is a private office along with a new bathroom. The property is located on a main street in the heart of Brooklyn. Plenty of on street parking along with a parking lot outback. There is plenty of automobile traffic, foot traffic along with it being on a major bus route. This is the perfect location for your business. Call us today at 410-355-9100.