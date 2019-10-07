5343 Nelson Ave 2

Amenities
2 Bedroom duplex - Property Id: 147947
Looking for space in a nice cozy updated apartment? This is the perfect apartment for you!
Conveniently located near major roadways where it makes your commute to work easier while settled in a quite area. Shopping centers for groceries and all other essentials within reasonable distance.
Details about the apartment:
-2 Bedroom
-1 full Bathroom
- Private Washer/Dryer
-Hardwood Flooring throughout (except kitchen,Bathroom and new carpet in bedrooms )
-On street parking
-$950 + Electric and Natrual Gas
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/147947p
Property Id 147947
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5097460)