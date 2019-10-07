All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated September 8 2019

5343 Nelson Ave 2

5343 Nelson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5343 Nelson Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Arlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom duplex - Property Id: 147947

Looking for space in a nice cozy updated apartment? This is the perfect apartment for you!

Conveniently located near major roadways where it makes your commute to work easier while settled in a quite area. Shopping centers for groceries and all other essentials within reasonable distance.

Details about the apartment:
-2 Bedroom
-1 full Bathroom
- Private Washer/Dryer
-Hardwood Flooring throughout (except kitchen,Bathroom and new carpet in bedrooms )
-On street parking

-$950 + Electric and Natrual Gas
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/147947p
Property Id 147947

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5097460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5343 Nelson Ave 2 have any available units?
5343 Nelson Ave 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5343 Nelson Ave 2 have?
Some of 5343 Nelson Ave 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5343 Nelson Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
5343 Nelson Ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5343 Nelson Ave 2 pet-friendly?
No, 5343 Nelson Ave 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5343 Nelson Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 5343 Nelson Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 5343 Nelson Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5343 Nelson Ave 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5343 Nelson Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 5343 Nelson Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 5343 Nelson Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 5343 Nelson Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5343 Nelson Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5343 Nelson Ave 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
