All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 534 Winston Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
534 Winston Ave
Last updated May 3 2020 at 10:38 AM

534 Winston Ave

534 Winston Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

534 Winston Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21212
Winston - Govans

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated Apartment! Rear Balcony! Available Now! - ** 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom
** Spacious Rooms!
** Second Floor Unit!
** Available Now!

534 Winston Ave. - Apt. 2
21212
$700

Proof of employment (2 copies of your most recent pay stubs) and a copy of your driver's license or photo ID are required to apply for any property. The non-refundable application fee is $40. If approved, applicant would be required to put down a non-refundable holding deposit equivalent to the first month's rent. This non-refundable holding deposit will become the applicant's first month's rent upon lease signing.Proof of employment (2 copies of your most recent pay stubs), and a copy of your driver's license or photo ID are required. The security deposit is the same amount as the monthly rent (example- $700 rent & $700 security deposit = $1,400.00 to move in)

Please call Tanisha for additional information

KeyHole Services
www.keyholeservices.net

(RLNE5698780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 Winston Ave have any available units?
534 Winston Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 534 Winston Ave currently offering any rent specials?
534 Winston Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 Winston Ave pet-friendly?
No, 534 Winston Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 534 Winston Ave offer parking?
No, 534 Winston Ave does not offer parking.
Does 534 Winston Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 534 Winston Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 Winston Ave have a pool?
No, 534 Winston Ave does not have a pool.
Does 534 Winston Ave have accessible units?
No, 534 Winston Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 534 Winston Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 534 Winston Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 534 Winston Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 534 Winston Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C
Baltimore, MD 21215
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St
Baltimore, MD 21225
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
1201 North Charles
1201 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
10 Light Street
10 Light St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr
Baltimore, MD 21215

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland