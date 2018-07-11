All apartments in Baltimore
526 S DECKER AVENUE.
Last updated April 10 2020 at 2:45 AM

526 S DECKER AVENUE

526 South Decker Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

526 South Decker Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
key fob access
Beautiful townhouse features four bedrooms, parking pad, three full bathrooms and one half bathroom, rooftop deck conveniently located close to i895, it was beautifully renovated to include quartzite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, exposed brick, two Master suites and crown molding. this home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, Parking pad, 1,500 SF, Two Master suites, Large eat-in kitchen, Dishwasher, Hardwood woods, Sizable closets, Private Rooftop deck access, Washer/dryer, Tons of storage, Quick access to parks and trails, City views, Keyless entry. Photos are of a similar property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 526 S DECKER AVENUE have any available units?
526 S DECKER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 526 S DECKER AVENUE have?
Some of 526 S DECKER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 S DECKER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
526 S DECKER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 S DECKER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 526 S DECKER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 526 S DECKER AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 526 S DECKER AVENUE offers parking.
Does 526 S DECKER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 526 S DECKER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 S DECKER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 526 S DECKER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 526 S DECKER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 526 S DECKER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 526 S DECKER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 526 S DECKER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

