526 S DECKER AVENUE.

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking key fob access

Beautiful townhouse features four bedrooms, parking pad, three full bathrooms and one half bathroom, rooftop deck conveniently located close to i895, it was beautifully renovated to include quartzite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, exposed brick, two Master suites and crown molding. this home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, Parking pad, 1,500 SF, Two Master suites, Large eat-in kitchen, Dishwasher, Hardwood woods, Sizable closets, Private Rooftop deck access, Washer/dryer, Tons of storage, Quick access to parks and trails, City views, Keyless entry. Photos are of a similar property.