patio / balcony pet friendly

520 North Decker Avenue Available 07/01/20 Lovely Two Bedroom!!! - This lovely two bedroom is located in Ellwood Park, conveniently located next to to community park.



This charming house has the original curved entry ways leading into the living and dining rooms, a huge kitchen and large bedrooms upstairs!



With downtown Baltimore just minutes away this is the perfect home for quiet city living!



Call the office today to schedule a showing!



