515 S POTOMAC STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Price Reduction! Three Bedrooms (2 upstairs including master bedroom, and one in basement. Another room in basement could be used as a office/den or 4th bedroom. 3.5 bathrooms (2 full upstairs including master bathroom, 1 full in basement, half bath on main floor. Huge Kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances-Dining Room -Large Living Room with TV mount ready Brand New Rooftop Deck. Brand New hardwood floor and tile-Washer and Dryer-Central Air and Heat-Large back Patio. Available July 1st