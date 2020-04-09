All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 515 S POTOMAC STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
515 S POTOMAC STREET
Last updated July 5 2019 at 9:35 PM

515 S POTOMAC STREET

515 South Potomac Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

515 South Potomac Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Price Reduction! Three Bedrooms (2 upstairs including master bedroom, and one in basement. Another room in basement could be used as a office/den or 4th bedroom. 3.5 bathrooms (2 full upstairs including master bathroom, 1 full in basement, half bath on main floor. Huge Kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances-Dining Room -Large Living Room with TV mount ready Brand New Rooftop Deck. Brand New hardwood floor and tile-Washer and Dryer-Central Air and Heat-Large back Patio. Available July 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 S POTOMAC STREET have any available units?
515 S POTOMAC STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 S POTOMAC STREET have?
Some of 515 S POTOMAC STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 S POTOMAC STREET currently offering any rent specials?
515 S POTOMAC STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 S POTOMAC STREET pet-friendly?
No, 515 S POTOMAC STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 515 S POTOMAC STREET offer parking?
No, 515 S POTOMAC STREET does not offer parking.
Does 515 S POTOMAC STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 515 S POTOMAC STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 S POTOMAC STREET have a pool?
No, 515 S POTOMAC STREET does not have a pool.
Does 515 S POTOMAC STREET have accessible units?
No, 515 S POTOMAC STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 515 S POTOMAC STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 S POTOMAC STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Williston Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Court
Baltimore, MD 21229
Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr
Baltimore, MD 21218
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive
Baltimore, MD 21221
505 West University Parkway
505 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland