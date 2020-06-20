All apartments in Baltimore
515 Coventry Rd

515 Coventry Road · No Longer Available
Location

515 Coventry Road, Baltimore, MD 21229
Beechfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated Lead-Free 1,200 sf 3-bedroom, 1.5-bath end-of-group townhouse in the Beechefield section of Baltimore City.

Income Requirement: $850 per week family income

Take a video tour
https://youtu.be/GDCCn7AwioY

It features: Central AC, Gas fired radiator soft hear, freshly re-painted interior with crown molding in the living & dining rooms; picture-frame and chair railing moldings in the dining room; re-finished hardwood flooring; updated kitchen with wood cabinetry and micro-wave oven; Finished basement and an inviting rear deck overlooking a fenced rear yard.
Located just off of Frederick Road, this property is convenient to public transportation, the Social Security Complex, UMBC, downtown Catonsville and downtown Baltimore. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4715090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

How much should you be paying for rent?

