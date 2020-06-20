515 Coventry Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully renovated Lead-Free 1,200 sf 3-bedroom, 1.5-bath end-of-group townhouse in the Beechefield section of Baltimore City.



Income Requirement: $850 per week family income



Take a video tour

https://youtu.be/GDCCn7AwioY



It features: Central AC, Gas fired radiator soft hear, freshly re-painted interior with crown molding in the living & dining rooms; picture-frame and chair railing moldings in the dining room; re-finished hardwood flooring; updated kitchen with wood cabinetry and micro-wave oven; Finished basement and an inviting rear deck overlooking a fenced rear yard.

Located just off of Frederick Road, this property is convenient to public transportation, the Social Security Complex, UMBC, downtown Catonsville and downtown Baltimore. Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE4715090)