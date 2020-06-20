515 Coventry Rd

Amenities
Beautifully renovated Lead-Free 1,200 sf 3-bedroom, 1.5-bath end-of-group townhouse in the Beechefield section of Baltimore City.
Income Requirement: $850 per week family income
Take a video tour
https://youtu.be/GDCCn7AwioY
It features: Central AC, Gas fired radiator soft hear, freshly re-painted interior with crown molding in the living & dining rooms; picture-frame and chair railing moldings in the dining room; re-finished hardwood flooring; updated kitchen with wood cabinetry and micro-wave oven; Finished basement and an inviting rear deck overlooking a fenced rear yard.
Located just off of Frederick Road, this property is convenient to public transportation, the Social Security Complex, UMBC, downtown Catonsville and downtown Baltimore. Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE4715090)