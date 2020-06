Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities

PRIME FELLS POINT LOCATION!! The Best of Broadway Market! Extra large studio apartments (2 available, Unit A & Unit B) located in the center of Broadway Market! Bright, Spacious & Cheery apartments. Washer & Dryer in each apartment! No need to drive! Walk to all the restaurants, bars & the harbor. Perfect place to live if you work at Hopkins or any of the nearby hospitals or if you are a student at any of Baltimore's wonderful Universities.