512 S CLINTON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

What a beautiful place to call home!This updated town house features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, with wood floors throughout, off street parking and a deck with stunning views of the city! Park your car at your parking pad and take a walk at Patterson Park. Enjoy gatherings at the open floor plan main level and rejoice in the natural light that fills the space beautifully creating the feeling of your own retreat in the city! It is conveniently located near schools, restaurants, stores, Patterson park, Johns Hopkins Bayview, I 95 and I-895. Hurry, to make this home yours today!