All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 512 S CLINTON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
512 S CLINTON STREET
Last updated June 10 2019 at 6:05 AM

512 S CLINTON STREET

512 South Clinton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

512 South Clinton Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
What a beautiful place to call home!This updated town house features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, with wood floors throughout, off street parking and a deck with stunning views of the city! Park your car at your parking pad and take a walk at Patterson Park. Enjoy gatherings at the open floor plan main level and rejoice in the natural light that fills the space beautifully creating the feeling of your own retreat in the city! It is conveniently located near schools, restaurants, stores, Patterson park, Johns Hopkins Bayview, I 95 and I-895. Hurry, to make this home yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 S CLINTON STREET have any available units?
512 S CLINTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 S CLINTON STREET have?
Some of 512 S CLINTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 S CLINTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
512 S CLINTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 S CLINTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 512 S CLINTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 512 S CLINTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 512 S CLINTON STREET offers parking.
Does 512 S CLINTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 512 S CLINTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 S CLINTON STREET have a pool?
No, 512 S CLINTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 512 S CLINTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 512 S CLINTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 512 S CLINTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 S CLINTON STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Standard at Preston Gardens
501 St Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland