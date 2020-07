Amenities

WOW......The most AMAZING house in Historic Ten Hills. Want Space??? Well you have is here. This 5 bedroom 2 bath 2 half bath oversized colonial is ready for you to move in. Features, 3 levels of comfortable living, huge rooms, gleaming hardwood floors, fireplace in living room, large foyer, front porch plus so much more. BGE is included in the rent. Nestled on a nice lot with an extended drive way. EZ to Love EZ to show!Come see this beauty today....you will be glad you did!!!!