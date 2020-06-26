51 E HUGHES STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available Now...1 Parking Space Included In Rent! This is a bright 2BR, 2BA home with a nice open layout and larger than average room sizes - actually was 2 small townhouses opened to make one 1 larger home! Owner's bedroom suite paint color bas been neutralized to match the rest of the home. Hardwood floors throughout, wood burning fireplace, & fantastic rear yard/patio. Lot's of storage in basement. Owner's Suite with an en-suite bath and large walk-in closet. Laundry on upper level. Great city skyline views every-time you step out the front door. Pets considered on a case by case. Additional parking spaces available for rent in lot next door for approx $140 monthly (prospective tenant needs to confirm pricing). Convenient North Federal Hill / Downtown Location.