Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:25 AM

51 E HUGHES STREET

51 E Hughes St · No Longer Available
Location

51 E Hughes St, Baltimore, MD 21230
Westport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Now...1 Parking Space Included In Rent! This is a bright 2BR, 2BA home with a nice open layout and larger than average room sizes - actually was 2 small townhouses opened to make one 1 larger home! Owner's bedroom suite paint color bas been neutralized to match the rest of the home. Hardwood floors throughout, wood burning fireplace, & fantastic rear yard/patio. Lot's of storage in basement. Owner's Suite with an en-suite bath and large walk-in closet. Laundry on upper level. Great city skyline views every-time you step out the front door. Pets considered on a case by case. Additional parking spaces available for rent in lot next door for approx $140 monthly (prospective tenant needs to confirm pricing). Convenient North Federal Hill / Downtown Location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 E HUGHES STREET have any available units?
51 E HUGHES STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 51 E HUGHES STREET have?
Some of 51 E HUGHES STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 E HUGHES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
51 E HUGHES STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 E HUGHES STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 51 E HUGHES STREET is pet friendly.
Does 51 E HUGHES STREET offer parking?
Yes, 51 E HUGHES STREET offers parking.
Does 51 E HUGHES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51 E HUGHES STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 E HUGHES STREET have a pool?
No, 51 E HUGHES STREET does not have a pool.
Does 51 E HUGHES STREET have accessible units?
No, 51 E HUGHES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 51 E HUGHES STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51 E HUGHES STREET has units with dishwashers.
