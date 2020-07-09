All apartments in Baltimore
508 LAKEWOOD AVENUE S
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

508 LAKEWOOD AVENUE S

508 South Lakewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

508 South Lakewood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
SENSATIONAL 4 BR 3 BA ROW HOME AVAILABLE FOR RENT IN SOUGHT AFTER CANTON NEIGHBORHOOD. NEWLY RENOVATED AND NEVER OCCUPIED. HARDWOOD FLRS ON MAIN LEVEL. GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN. TWO MASTER SUITES ON THE SECOND LEVEL AND TWO ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS AND FULL BATH IN FINISHED BSMT. ROOF TOP DECK WITH AMAZING VIEWS OF CHARM CITY! 1 CAR PARKING IN REAR. COME SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 LAKEWOOD AVENUE S have any available units?
508 LAKEWOOD AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 LAKEWOOD AVENUE S have?
Some of 508 LAKEWOOD AVENUE S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 LAKEWOOD AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
508 LAKEWOOD AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 LAKEWOOD AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 508 LAKEWOOD AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 508 LAKEWOOD AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 508 LAKEWOOD AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 508 LAKEWOOD AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 LAKEWOOD AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 LAKEWOOD AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 508 LAKEWOOD AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 508 LAKEWOOD AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 508 LAKEWOOD AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 508 LAKEWOOD AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 LAKEWOOD AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.

