508 LAKEWOOD AVENUE S

SENSATIONAL 4 BR 3 BA ROW HOME AVAILABLE FOR RENT IN SOUGHT AFTER CANTON NEIGHBORHOOD. NEWLY RENOVATED AND NEVER OCCUPIED. HARDWOOD FLRS ON MAIN LEVEL. GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN. TWO MASTER SUITES ON THE SECOND LEVEL AND TWO ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS AND FULL BATH IN FINISHED BSMT. ROOF TOP DECK WITH AMAZING VIEWS OF CHARM CITY! 1 CAR PARKING IN REAR. COME SEE!