508 E FORT AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Fantastic Renovated Rental w/ 3 Large Bedrooms - each has it's own PRIVATE full bathroom. Spacious main level living area and open updated kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops & large pantry. Hardwood floors throughout, fresh neutral paint. Finished basement perfect for office or extra storage. Laundry and 2 Bedrooms on 2nd level, one w/ private deck. Entire 3rd level is master suite with large walk-in closet and luxurious master bath with soaking tub, separate shower and dual vanity. Spacious deck off the 3rd floor master bedroom. Property has a parking pad & plenty of street parking! Great restaurants, bars/nightlife & the harbor just steps away. Easy commuter location; right off 95.