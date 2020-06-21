All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 18 2020 at 3:00 AM

508 E FORT AVENUE

508 East Fort Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

508 East Fort Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic Renovated Rental w/ 3 Large Bedrooms - each has it's own PRIVATE full bathroom. Spacious main level living area and open updated kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops & large pantry. Hardwood floors throughout, fresh neutral paint. Finished basement perfect for office or extra storage. Laundry and 2 Bedrooms on 2nd level, one w/ private deck. Entire 3rd level is master suite with large walk-in closet and luxurious master bath with soaking tub, separate shower and dual vanity. Spacious deck off the 3rd floor master bedroom. Property has a parking pad & plenty of street parking! Great restaurants, bars/nightlife & the harbor just steps away. Easy commuter location; right off 95.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 E FORT AVENUE have any available units?
508 E FORT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 E FORT AVENUE have?
Some of 508 E FORT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 E FORT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
508 E FORT AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 E FORT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 508 E FORT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 508 E FORT AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 508 E FORT AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 508 E FORT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 508 E FORT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 E FORT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 508 E FORT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 508 E FORT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 508 E FORT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 508 E FORT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 E FORT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
