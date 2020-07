Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning courtyard microwave

List Residential Group Presents - Charming two bedroom, one bathroom, row home located in desirable Fells Point. Exposed brick and original hardwood staircase. Brand new roof with 5 year warranty, brand new HVAC and furnace and new water heater. Private courtyard in the back of the house. Updated kitchen. One block from Patterson Park and conveniently located near public transportation.