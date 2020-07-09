All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
507 COLLINS AVENUE
Last updated November 30 2019 at 12:14 AM

507 COLLINS AVENUE

507 Collins Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

507 Collins Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
Irvington

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
HUGE PRICE DROP. 4 bedroom at this price is a steal. This spacious 4-bedroom end of group townhouse with sprawling back yard! This house features an addition on the rear of the home, which gives it a much larger master bedroom than any other homes in the area. Recently updated including fresh paint and carpeting, this property is ready for you to call it home. Backs to woods and situated on a quiet street, this is a fantastic opportunity for an investor or first time home buyer. Ease of access to 695, Downtown, and all major commuter routes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 COLLINS AVENUE have any available units?
507 COLLINS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 507 COLLINS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
507 COLLINS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 COLLINS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 507 COLLINS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 507 COLLINS AVENUE offer parking?
No, 507 COLLINS AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 507 COLLINS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 COLLINS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 COLLINS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 507 COLLINS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 507 COLLINS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 507 COLLINS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 507 COLLINS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 COLLINS AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 507 COLLINS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 507 COLLINS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

