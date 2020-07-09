507 COLLINS AVENUE

Amenities

HUGE PRICE DROP. 4 bedroom at this price is a steal. This spacious 4-bedroom end of group townhouse with sprawling back yard! This house features an addition on the rear of the home, which gives it a much larger master bedroom than any other homes in the area. Recently updated including fresh paint and carpeting, this property is ready for you to call it home. Backs to woods and situated on a quiet street, this is a fantastic opportunity for an investor or first time home buyer. Ease of access to 695, Downtown, and all major commuter routes