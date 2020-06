Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

2 br, 1 bath townhome on Patterson Park for $1,275 a month!! - Check out this gem located on Patterson Park. This home has hardwood floors on the main level with plenty of space. The basement is unfinished along with a private fenced in yard. The bedrooms are a great size. To schedule a showing for this home call

Tori (301)237-0399

Tenisha (443)540-1201

Office (410)779-9991



www.baltezhomes.com



(RLNE4884011)