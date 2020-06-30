505 LAURENS STREET

Amenities

This gorgeous two level home has been completely removed and ready for immediate occupancy. Featuring granite counter tops, brand new cabinets, recess lights, hardwood flooring, new carpet in the bedrooms, laundry room access and more! (Basement excluded). This home is conveniently located minutes away from Baltimore Harbor & other attractions Baltimore City has to offer its residents. Free Wifi, YouTubeTV, and Utilities are included in the monthly rent (restrictions apply). $250.00 Rent Special For Limited Time, Act Fast! Inquire for more details! Schedule your showing appointment and apply online today!