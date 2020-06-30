All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
505 LAURENS STREET
Last updated May 18 2019 at 2:05 AM

505 LAURENS STREET

505 Laurens Street · No Longer Available
Location

505 Laurens Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Upton

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
This gorgeous two level home has been completely removed and ready for immediate occupancy. Featuring granite counter tops, brand new cabinets, recess lights, hardwood flooring, new carpet in the bedrooms, laundry room access and more! (Basement excluded). This home is conveniently located minutes away from Baltimore Harbor & other attractions Baltimore City has to offer its residents. Free Wifi, YouTubeTV, and Utilities are included in the monthly rent (restrictions apply). $250.00 Rent Special For Limited Time, Act Fast! Inquire for more details! Schedule your showing appointment and apply online today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 LAURENS STREET have any available units?
505 LAURENS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 LAURENS STREET have?
Some of 505 LAURENS STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 LAURENS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
505 LAURENS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 LAURENS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 505 LAURENS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 505 LAURENS STREET offer parking?
No, 505 LAURENS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 505 LAURENS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 LAURENS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 LAURENS STREET have a pool?
No, 505 LAURENS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 505 LAURENS STREET have accessible units?
No, 505 LAURENS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 505 LAURENS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 LAURENS STREET has units with dishwashers.

