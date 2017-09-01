All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 27 2020

504 S Bouldin St

504 South Bouldin Street · No Longer Available
Location

504 South Bouldin Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Big enough for anyone who is looking to share or take advantage of large spacious home. This home has a full bath on every level except the main level. The main level comes with a half bath right off the kitchen. The stair wells are beautifully decorated with a lofty feel as you walk through out the home. Hardwood floors for easy cleaning and nice size bedrooms. There is even a rooftop deck! This home is amazingly well kept in a great area, close to shops, stores, schools and convenient transportation! Call/ Text Erica Today 443.272.1017 600 Credit Score Make 3x Monthly Rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 S Bouldin St have any available units?
504 S Bouldin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 504 S Bouldin St currently offering any rent specials?
504 S Bouldin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 S Bouldin St pet-friendly?
No, 504 S Bouldin St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 504 S Bouldin St offer parking?
No, 504 S Bouldin St does not offer parking.
Does 504 S Bouldin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 S Bouldin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 S Bouldin St have a pool?
No, 504 S Bouldin St does not have a pool.
Does 504 S Bouldin St have accessible units?
No, 504 S Bouldin St does not have accessible units.
Does 504 S Bouldin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 S Bouldin St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 504 S Bouldin St have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 S Bouldin St does not have units with air conditioning.

