504 S Bouldin St

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Big enough for anyone who is looking to share or take advantage of large spacious home. This home has a full bath on every level except the main level. The main level comes with a half bath right off the kitchen. The stair wells are beautifully decorated with a lofty feel as you walk through out the home. Hardwood floors for easy cleaning and nice size bedrooms. There is even a rooftop deck! This home is amazingly well kept in a great area, close to shops, stores, schools and convenient transportation! Call/ Text Erica Today 443.272.1017 600 Credit Score Make 3x Monthly Rent