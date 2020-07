Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated

Recently renovated townhome in the heart of Beechfield! Open floor plan with separate living and dining room, fully finished lower level to be used as an additional living room or 3rd bedroom with half bath and laundry and LARGE BEDROOMS with ample closet space . Fenced back yard, covered front porch and always plenty of parking. If you're looking for a clean, updated rental, look no further!