502 S.bouldin St

Convenient Canton location with PARKING PAD! Beautiful original moldings and woodwork throughout. Open floor plan with nine foot ceilings on the main level, eight and nine foot on bedroom level. Separate dining space and large kitchen with island. Granite counters in kitchen and master bath. Ceramic tile in kitchen, baths, and lower level. En suite master bedroom with two closets and jetted tub in bath. Finished lower level with rec room, laundry and storage area.This one will not last.