All apartments in Baltimore
4870 Greencrest Road - 1
Last updated January 8 2020 at 5:27 PM
1 of 7
4870 Greencrest Road - 1
4870 Greencrest Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4870 Greencrest Road, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2 Bedroom
1 Den (can be used as a 3rd bedroom)
1 Full Bathroom
1 Half Bathroom
Does not include utilities
For more listings please go to KKUESTATE.COM
Two bedroom and a Den (could possibility be a third bedroom) - one and a half bathroom's
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4870 Greencrest Road - 1 have any available units?
4870 Greencrest Road - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4870 Greencrest Road - 1 have?
Some of 4870 Greencrest Road - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4870 Greencrest Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4870 Greencrest Road - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4870 Greencrest Road - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4870 Greencrest Road - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4870 Greencrest Road - 1 offer parking?
No, 4870 Greencrest Road - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4870 Greencrest Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4870 Greencrest Road - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4870 Greencrest Road - 1 have a pool?
No, 4870 Greencrest Road - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4870 Greencrest Road - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4870 Greencrest Road - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4870 Greencrest Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4870 Greencrest Road - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
