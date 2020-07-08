4870 Greencrest Road - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

2 Bedroom

1 Den (can be used as a 3rd bedroom)

1 Full Bathroom

1 Half Bathroom



Does not include utilities



For more listings please go to KKUESTATE.COM

Two bedroom and a Den (could possibility be a third bedroom) - one and a half bathroom's