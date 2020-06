Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated internet access furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking internet access

4806 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD, 21215, US

$1,300

monthly

UNIT DESCRIPTION

Newly renovated townhouse in West Baltimore, open floor plan, with 4 bed and 2 bath. It is in a central location, close to major transportation and shopping districts. Call now to schedule a viewing!



FEATURES & AMENITIES

Stove

Refrigerator

Oven/range

Dishwasher

Balcony, deck, patio

FURNISHED

No

SMOKING

No

DEPOSIT

$1,300

LEASE TERMS

One year

DATE AVAILABLE

07/24/2019 Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE5098431)