4715 Amberley Ave
4715 Amberley Ave

4715 Amberley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4715 Amberley Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
Tremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
4BR/2BA Home in Quiet Neighborhood Near St Agnes - Property Id: 151310

Spacious newly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom town-home, conveniently located in a quiet Beechfield homeowner community. This home has plenty of large windows for natural lighting that amplifies the beauty of the hardwood floors, a modern grey wall paint color scheme throughout, modern appliances and finishes for your family to enjoy. Apply now to secure the occupancy of this unit while the opportunity is still available. Property Key Highlight Features: Spacious Renovated 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathrooms, 1360sq' Homeowner Community Stainless Steel Appliances Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Ceramic Tiling Central AC/ Forced Air Heat, Ceiling Fans High Speed Internet & Cable Ready Large Basement, Rear Balcony Patio, and Outdoor Areas, Car Garage, Security Alarm System, Near Public Transportation, Close to Schools, Friendly Local Shops & Commercial Retailers. Minutes from Interstate 695, 95, 295. Less than 2 miles from St Agnes Hospital. Contact Baltimore Property Solutions at 443-898-3811
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/151310p
Property Id 151310

(RLNE5118915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4715 Amberley Ave have any available units?
4715 Amberley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4715 Amberley Ave have?
Some of 4715 Amberley Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4715 Amberley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4715 Amberley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4715 Amberley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4715 Amberley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4715 Amberley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4715 Amberley Ave offers parking.
Does 4715 Amberley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4715 Amberley Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4715 Amberley Ave have a pool?
No, 4715 Amberley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4715 Amberley Ave have accessible units?
No, 4715 Amberley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4715 Amberley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4715 Amberley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
