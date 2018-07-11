4715 Amberley Ave

Amenities

4BR/2BA Home in Quiet Neighborhood Near St Agnes - Property Id: 151310



Spacious newly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom town-home, conveniently located in a quiet Beechfield homeowner community. This home has plenty of large windows for natural lighting that amplifies the beauty of the hardwood floors, a modern grey wall paint color scheme throughout, modern appliances and finishes for your family to enjoy. Apply now to secure the occupancy of this unit while the opportunity is still available. Property Key Highlight Features: Spacious Renovated 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathrooms, 1360sq' Homeowner Community Stainless Steel Appliances Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Ceramic Tiling Central AC/ Forced Air Heat, Ceiling Fans High Speed Internet & Cable Ready Large Basement, Rear Balcony Patio, and Outdoor Areas, Car Garage, Security Alarm System, Near Public Transportation, Close to Schools, Friendly Local Shops & Commercial Retailers. Minutes from Interstate 695, 95, 295. Less than 2 miles from St Agnes Hospital. Contact Baltimore Property Solutions at 443-898-3811

