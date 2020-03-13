4627 Pennington Avenue - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Affordable commercial space on Pennington Avenue in Curtis Bay. This is not an apartment -MUST BE LEASED BY BUSINESS DUE TO ZONING. Ideal for office, barber shop, etc....Basement included - great space for storage.

Kitchen area in rear of main level, and full bathroom located in basement. Call or text 410-808-0230 to schedule a showing.

Affordable commercial space on Pennington Avenue in Curtis Bay. This is not an apartment -MUST BE LEASED BY BUSINESS DUE TO ZONING. Ideal for office, barber shop, etc....Basement included - great space for storage.

Kitchen area in rear of main level, and full bathroom located in basement. Call or text 410-808-0230 to schedule a showing.