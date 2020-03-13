All apartments in Baltimore
4627 Pennington Avenue - 1

4627 Pennington Avenue · (410) 808-0230
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4627 Pennington Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21226
Curtis Bay

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$550

Studio · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

Affordable commercial space on Pennington Avenue in Curtis Bay. This is not an apartment -MUST BE LEASED BY BUSINESS DUE TO ZONING. Ideal for office, barber shop, etc....Basement included - great space for storage.
Kitchen area in rear of main level, and full bathroom located in basement. Call or text 410-808-0230 to schedule a showing.
Affordable commercial space on Pennington Avenue in Curtis Bay. This is not an apartment -MUST BE LEASED BY BUSINESS DUE TO ZONING. Ideal for office, barber shop, etc....Basement included - great space for storage.
Kitchen area in rear of main level, and full bathroom located in basement. Call or text 410-808-0230 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4627 Pennington Avenue - 1 have any available units?
4627 Pennington Avenue - 1 has a unit available for $550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 4627 Pennington Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4627 Pennington Avenue - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4627 Pennington Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4627 Pennington Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4627 Pennington Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 4627 Pennington Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4627 Pennington Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4627 Pennington Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4627 Pennington Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 4627 Pennington Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4627 Pennington Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4627 Pennington Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4627 Pennington Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4627 Pennington Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4627 Pennington Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4627 Pennington Avenue - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
