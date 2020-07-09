All apartments in Baltimore
4627 Dillon Plaza

4627 Dillon Street · No Longer Available
Location

4627 Dillon Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Fifteenth Street

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Don't miss this beautiful Townhouse! Available not for $2195 a month. 4 levels!! 2 car garage with plenty of street parking for guests. Main level has living room, dining room, and kitchen with balcony. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel, and eat in area. 3rd level has master suite with balcony and master bath. Two additional rooms share one full bathroom. 4th level has loft area with wet bar and 4th bedroom with one full bathroom. Roof top deck! Dogs allowed on case by case basis. No cats allowed. Call Mary for showings 410-984-2554.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4627 Dillon Plaza have any available units?
4627 Dillon Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4627 Dillon Plaza have?
Some of 4627 Dillon Plaza's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4627 Dillon Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
4627 Dillon Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4627 Dillon Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 4627 Dillon Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 4627 Dillon Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 4627 Dillon Plaza offers parking.
Does 4627 Dillon Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4627 Dillon Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4627 Dillon Plaza have a pool?
No, 4627 Dillon Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 4627 Dillon Plaza have accessible units?
No, 4627 Dillon Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 4627 Dillon Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 4627 Dillon Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.

