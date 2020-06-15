4604 Moravia Run Way

Amenities

Must-see 4 bedroom single family home just minutes from Moores Run Park, I-95, I-895, and Rt 40! Welcoming main level features wood flooring throughout with formal dining area, convenient bath, and attractive stone fireplace. Large open kitchen comes well-equipped with sleek black appliances leading to a large rear yard and parking pad. Spacious upper level boasts a master suite offering an attached spa bath with soaking tub, dual vanity, and separate shower. Additional upper level bedrooms share a hall bath with soaking tub/shower combination. Bonus finished lower level includes added living space, den, full bath, and laundry room with full size washer/dryer included!



Small pets considered with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

