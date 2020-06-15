All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

4604 Moravia Run Way

4604 Moravia Run Way · No Longer Available
Location

4604 Moravia Run Way, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Must-see 4 bedroom single family home just minutes from Moores Run Park, I-95, I-895, and Rt 40! Welcoming main level features wood flooring throughout with formal dining area, convenient bath, and attractive stone fireplace. Large open kitchen comes well-equipped with sleek black appliances leading to a large rear yard and parking pad. Spacious upper level boasts a master suite offering an attached spa bath with soaking tub, dual vanity, and separate shower. Additional upper level bedrooms share a hall bath with soaking tub/shower combination. Bonus finished lower level includes added living space, den, full bath, and laundry room with full size washer/dryer included!

Small pets considered with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE5131781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4604 Moravia Run Way have any available units?
4604 Moravia Run Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4604 Moravia Run Way have?
Some of 4604 Moravia Run Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4604 Moravia Run Way currently offering any rent specials?
4604 Moravia Run Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4604 Moravia Run Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4604 Moravia Run Way is pet friendly.
Does 4604 Moravia Run Way offer parking?
Yes, 4604 Moravia Run Way offers parking.
Does 4604 Moravia Run Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4604 Moravia Run Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4604 Moravia Run Way have a pool?
Yes, 4604 Moravia Run Way has a pool.
Does 4604 Moravia Run Way have accessible units?
No, 4604 Moravia Run Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4604 Moravia Run Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4604 Moravia Run Way has units with dishwashers.
