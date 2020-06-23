4603 Hudson St, Baltimore, MD 21224 Graceland Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
We have a 3 level brand new townhome in Canton with 4 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms. The house is all hardwood except for the bedrooms and all upgraded/stainless steel appliances and a deck. There are 2 extra large bedrooms with attached full bathroom and 2 smaller bedrooms with full bathrooms. One of the smaller bedrooms will have to share a bathroom as it is not attached to the room but is in the hallway. Street and garage parking available. Garage is located on the first level of the home.
Property Highlights:
* Hardwood Flooring * Brand New Home In Canton * Garage * Deck * Neighborhood * Stainless Steal Appliances
Available NOW!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4987036)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4603 Hudson St have any available units?
4603 Hudson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4603 Hudson St have?
Some of 4603 Hudson St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4603 Hudson St currently offering any rent specials?
4603 Hudson St is not currently offering any rent specials.