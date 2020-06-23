All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4603 Hudson St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4603 Hudson St
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:35 AM

4603 Hudson St

4603 Hudson St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4603 Hudson St, Baltimore, MD 21224
Graceland Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
We have a 3 level brand new townhome in Canton with 4 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms. The house is all hardwood except for the bedrooms and all upgraded/stainless steel appliances and a deck. There are 2 extra large bedrooms with attached full bathroom and 2 smaller bedrooms with full bathrooms. One of the smaller bedrooms will have to share a bathroom as it is not attached to the room but is in the hallway. Street and garage parking available. Garage is located on the first level of the home.

Property Highlights:

* Hardwood Flooring
* Brand New Home In Canton
* Garage
* Deck
* Neighborhood
* Stainless Steal Appliances

Available NOW!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4987036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4603 Hudson St have any available units?
4603 Hudson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4603 Hudson St have?
Some of 4603 Hudson St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4603 Hudson St currently offering any rent specials?
4603 Hudson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4603 Hudson St pet-friendly?
No, 4603 Hudson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4603 Hudson St offer parking?
Yes, 4603 Hudson St offers parking.
Does 4603 Hudson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4603 Hudson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4603 Hudson St have a pool?
No, 4603 Hudson St does not have a pool.
Does 4603 Hudson St have accessible units?
No, 4603 Hudson St does not have accessible units.
Does 4603 Hudson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4603 Hudson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Families 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln
Baltimore, MD 21209
1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21231
414 Light Street
414 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
3909 Dolfield Ave
3909 Dolfield Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D
Baltimore, MD 21206
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland