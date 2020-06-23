4603 Hudson St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

We have a 3 level brand new townhome in Canton with 4 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms. The house is all hardwood except for the bedrooms and all upgraded/stainless steel appliances and a deck. There are 2 extra large bedrooms with attached full bathroom and 2 smaller bedrooms with full bathrooms. One of the smaller bedrooms will have to share a bathroom as it is not attached to the room but is in the hallway. Street and garage parking available. Garage is located on the first level of the home.



Property Highlights:



* Hardwood Flooring

* Brand New Home In Canton

* Garage

* Deck

* Neighborhood

* Stainless Steal Appliances



Available NOW!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4987036)