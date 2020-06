Amenities

Please click here to apply Available: Now! This condo is bright and cheery with windows in every room. The floors are hardwood throughout. The building is key access only and has a private driveway. The kitchen has been upgraded with granite counter-tops, breakfast bar and modern appliances. Great location and close to public transportation.