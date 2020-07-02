All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:28 PM

4514 ARABIA AVENUE

4514 Arabia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4514 Arabia Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21214
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
FULLY RENOVATED IN 2017! Large bungalow on quiet, low-traffic street in Beverly Hills. 4-5 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Great kitchen with pantry, plenty of storage, cooktop, double wall oven/microwave, butcher block counters. Bath with heated floor and separate tub/shower. Central air conditioning. Fully finished lower level with second full bath opens to nice yard. Two car garage + driveway parking. Deck off dining room. Enclosed front porch. Pets allowed on case-by-case basis with additional month's rent added to security deposit. (NOTE: Ask your agent to provide you with the owners' rental requirements prior to making an appointment to see the home).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4514 ARABIA AVENUE have any available units?
4514 ARABIA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4514 ARABIA AVENUE have?
Some of 4514 ARABIA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4514 ARABIA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4514 ARABIA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4514 ARABIA AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4514 ARABIA AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 4514 ARABIA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 4514 ARABIA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 4514 ARABIA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4514 ARABIA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4514 ARABIA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4514 ARABIA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4514 ARABIA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4514 ARABIA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4514 ARABIA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4514 ARABIA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

