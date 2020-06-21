All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4507 Penhurst Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4507 Penhurst Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

4507 Penhurst Ave

4507 Penhurst Avenue · (410) 354-1111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4507 Penhurst Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
West Arlington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4507 Penhurst Ave · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom - This single family home is located off of Liberty Heights Avenue in the Baltimore City area. If the new home feel of a rental is what you are searching for, this is the property for you. It offers a In-Law Quarters as a bonus on the very lower level. The square footage and spacious rooms throughout this home will impress any new renter! It has been completely renovated. Central A/C & Heat! All New flooring's installed throughout! NEW!! NEW!! NEW!! That's the word for this rental.

--1st Floor - Upon entering the home you come into the foyer area with the stairs to the second level on the left and the living room to the right, the family size dining room is in the right rear of the floor plan and the gorgeous spacious kitchen with granite counter-tops and Whirlpool Stainless Steel Appliances is located in the center. Appliances to include the Side by Side Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Over the Hood Exhaust Fan, Dishwasher & Microwave. The half bath is beside it going down the hallway to the rear exit and the laundry room with washer & dryer. The layout was fully thought out with this home, when designing it.

--2nd Floor - Going up to this level you walk up the 4' wide staircase that has "Brand New Carpeting" that extends throughout the hallways and bedrooms. There are 3 bedrooms on this level, one is in the front of the floor plan, one in the center and one in the right rear. All the bedrooms have semi-walk-in closets. The perfectly designed full bathroom will captivate the eye with its designer look, from the tile to the enclosed tempered glass showing doors (brushed nickle) and designer tile work throughout. Contemporary style vanity with marble cultured top.

--Basement - You can enter from the left side of the home and come down to a living room / den area and this leads directly into the nice size eat-in kitchen with contemporary style cabinets with granite counter-tops. No kitchen appliances included. Tenant will have to supply a refrigerator and electric stove. The perfectly designed full bathroom will captivate the eye with its designer look, from the tile to the enclosed tempered glass showing doors (brushed nickle) and designer tile work throughout. Contemporary style vanity with marble cultured top.

--Exterior- The yard is large and fenced in the front and side with a 2 car private parking area in the rear.

***View the walk-thru on You Tube today simply by typing the property address in the search bar***

Call to schedule your personal showing

(RLNE5848919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4507 Penhurst Ave have any available units?
4507 Penhurst Ave has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4507 Penhurst Ave have?
Some of 4507 Penhurst Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4507 Penhurst Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4507 Penhurst Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4507 Penhurst Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4507 Penhurst Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4507 Penhurst Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4507 Penhurst Ave does offer parking.
Does 4507 Penhurst Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4507 Penhurst Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4507 Penhurst Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4507 Penhurst Ave has a pool.
Does 4507 Penhurst Ave have accessible units?
No, 4507 Penhurst Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4507 Penhurst Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4507 Penhurst Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4507 Penhurst Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21231
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Arbuta Arms
2600 W Patapsco Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr
Baltimore, MD 21218
The Appraisers' Building
103 S Gay St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd
Baltimore, MD 21212
Chadford
909 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21211

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity