4507 Penhurst Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom - This single family home is located off of Liberty Heights Avenue in the Baltimore City area. If the new home feel of a rental is what you are searching for, this is the property for you. It offers a In-Law Quarters as a bonus on the very lower level. The square footage and spacious rooms throughout this home will impress any new renter! It has been completely renovated. Central A/C & Heat! All New flooring's installed throughout! NEW!! NEW!! NEW!! That's the word for this rental.



--1st Floor - Upon entering the home you come into the foyer area with the stairs to the second level on the left and the living room to the right, the family size dining room is in the right rear of the floor plan and the gorgeous spacious kitchen with granite counter-tops and Whirlpool Stainless Steel Appliances is located in the center. Appliances to include the Side by Side Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Over the Hood Exhaust Fan, Dishwasher & Microwave. The half bath is beside it going down the hallway to the rear exit and the laundry room with washer & dryer. The layout was fully thought out with this home, when designing it.



--2nd Floor - Going up to this level you walk up the 4' wide staircase that has "Brand New Carpeting" that extends throughout the hallways and bedrooms. There are 3 bedrooms on this level, one is in the front of the floor plan, one in the center and one in the right rear. All the bedrooms have semi-walk-in closets. The perfectly designed full bathroom will captivate the eye with its designer look, from the tile to the enclosed tempered glass showing doors (brushed nickle) and designer tile work throughout. Contemporary style vanity with marble cultured top.



--Basement - You can enter from the left side of the home and come down to a living room / den area and this leads directly into the nice size eat-in kitchen with contemporary style cabinets with granite counter-tops. No kitchen appliances included. Tenant will have to supply a refrigerator and electric stove. The perfectly designed full bathroom will captivate the eye with its designer look, from the tile to the enclosed tempered glass showing doors (brushed nickle) and designer tile work throughout. Contemporary style vanity with marble cultured top.



--Exterior- The yard is large and fenced in the front and side with a 2 car private parking area in the rear.



***View the walk-thru on You Tube today simply by typing the property address in the search bar***



(RLNE5848919)