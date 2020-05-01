All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4430 FOREST VIEW AVENUE

4430 Forest View Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4430 Forest View Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Cedmont

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath detached home in a great location. Walk in to an enclosed front porch sitting room.Main floor has a huge living room with a separate dining area. The kitchen is fabulous with new cabinets,Stainless steel appliances,granite countertops and a beautiful tiled floor. There is a new tiled full bath and also a laundry room,too. washer and dryer will be provided. Upstairs there are 3 nice size bedrooms and another brand new full tiled bath. Good size backyard and driveway for off street parking.Won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4430 FOREST VIEW AVENUE have any available units?
4430 FOREST VIEW AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4430 FOREST VIEW AVENUE have?
Some of 4430 FOREST VIEW AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4430 FOREST VIEW AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4430 FOREST VIEW AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4430 FOREST VIEW AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4430 FOREST VIEW AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4430 FOREST VIEW AVENUE offer parking?
No, 4430 FOREST VIEW AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 4430 FOREST VIEW AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4430 FOREST VIEW AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4430 FOREST VIEW AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4430 FOREST VIEW AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4430 FOREST VIEW AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4430 FOREST VIEW AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4430 FOREST VIEW AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4430 FOREST VIEW AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
