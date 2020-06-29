4426 1/2 NEWPORT AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony clubhouse bbq/grill microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse bbq/grill

Terrific Medfield end-of-group townhome, ready for lease! This light and airy 2 bedroom home has been meticulously cared for - it is sparkling clean and has fresh paint throughout. Enjoy sitting on your front porch, or relaxing in your backyard, just in time for BBQ weather! The lower level club room provides great additional living space, with adjoining utility room - complete with commode and exterior access. Walk to The Avenue, get to I 83 in seconds, and find out why Medfield is the place to be this spring!