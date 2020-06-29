All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 21 2020

4426 1/2 NEWPORT AVENUE

4426 1/2 Newport Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4426 1/2 Newport Ave, Baltimore, MD 21211
Medfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
clubhouse
bbq/grill
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Terrific Medfield end-of-group townhome, ready for lease! This light and airy 2 bedroom home has been meticulously cared for - it is sparkling clean and has fresh paint throughout. Enjoy sitting on your front porch, or relaxing in your backyard, just in time for BBQ weather! The lower level club room provides great additional living space, with adjoining utility room - complete with commode and exterior access. Walk to The Avenue, get to I 83 in seconds, and find out why Medfield is the place to be this spring!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4426 1/2 NEWPORT AVENUE have any available units?
4426 1/2 NEWPORT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4426 1/2 NEWPORT AVENUE have?
Some of 4426 1/2 NEWPORT AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, clubhouse, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4426 1/2 NEWPORT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4426 1/2 NEWPORT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4426 1/2 NEWPORT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4426 1/2 NEWPORT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4426 1/2 NEWPORT AVENUE offer parking?
No, 4426 1/2 NEWPORT AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 4426 1/2 NEWPORT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4426 1/2 NEWPORT AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4426 1/2 NEWPORT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4426 1/2 NEWPORT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4426 1/2 NEWPORT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4426 1/2 NEWPORT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4426 1/2 NEWPORT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4426 1/2 NEWPORT AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
