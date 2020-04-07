All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4417 Falls Bridge Dr. - Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4417 Falls Bridge Dr. - Unit A
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

4417 Falls Bridge Dr. - Unit A

4417 Falls Bridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Medfield
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4417 Falls Bridge Drive, Baltimore, MD 21211
Medfield

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
4417 Falls Bridge Dr. - Unit A Available 08/01/20 First Floor Two bedroom Condo - Highpoint Condos offering a community pool and picnic areas. EZ parking.
This large unit is right across from the pool. Update throughout with appliances, flooring and bathroom. New high effciency furnace and CAC Well maintained. Quiet, plenty of parking and convenient to everywhere. Move in ready just waiting for you. A definite must see!!!

Small pets welcome at unit. Ask about requirements.
Ready to move in Aug 1, 2020
24 to 48 hours notice needed to tour

(RLNE2174261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4417 Falls Bridge Dr. - Unit A have any available units?
4417 Falls Bridge Dr. - Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4417 Falls Bridge Dr. - Unit A have?
Some of 4417 Falls Bridge Dr. - Unit A's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4417 Falls Bridge Dr. - Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
4417 Falls Bridge Dr. - Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4417 Falls Bridge Dr. - Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 4417 Falls Bridge Dr. - Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 4417 Falls Bridge Dr. - Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 4417 Falls Bridge Dr. - Unit A offers parking.
Does 4417 Falls Bridge Dr. - Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4417 Falls Bridge Dr. - Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4417 Falls Bridge Dr. - Unit A have a pool?
Yes, 4417 Falls Bridge Dr. - Unit A has a pool.
Does 4417 Falls Bridge Dr. - Unit A have accessible units?
No, 4417 Falls Bridge Dr. - Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 4417 Falls Bridge Dr. - Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 4417 Falls Bridge Dr. - Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Sublet
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road
Baltimore, MD 21216
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St
Baltimore, MD 21076
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21202
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland