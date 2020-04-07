Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

4417 Falls Bridge Dr. - Unit A Available 08/01/20 First Floor Two bedroom Condo - Highpoint Condos offering a community pool and picnic areas. EZ parking.

This large unit is right across from the pool. Update throughout with appliances, flooring and bathroom. New high effciency furnace and CAC Well maintained. Quiet, plenty of parking and convenient to everywhere. Move in ready just waiting for you. A definite must see!!!



Small pets welcome at unit. Ask about requirements.

Ready to move in Aug 1, 2020

24 to 48 hours notice needed to tour



(RLNE2174261)