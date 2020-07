Amenities

RENT FOR THE PRICE OF AN APARTMENT. Don't miss this luxury rental in Charles village. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. The Master bedroom has its own bath. The house has been completely renovated. Wood floor on the main floor. New central AC system just installed. Everything you can imagine has been renovated. Call listing agent to discuss rent to own,$40.00 application fee. Absolutely no pets except for service animals.