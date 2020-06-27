4359 Sheldon Ave

The best just got better! 3 -4 bedrooms 2 baths - Property Id: 138890
Finishing touches being done as we speak! Beautiful home on beautiful block with your name on it if you act fast enough. If not we have another of similar caliber. Not saying you will be to slow. But this one is sure to go fast. Call or text now cause it won't last. 301.245.7165 iplacetenants... Clifton M. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/138890p Property Id 138890
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5166329)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
