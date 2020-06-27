4359 Sheldon Ave

Amenities

microwave carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

The best just got better! 3 -4 bedrooms 2 baths - Property Id: 138890



Finishing touches being done as we speak! Beautiful home on beautiful block with your name on it if you act fast enough. If not we have another of similar caliber. Not saying you will be to slow. But this one is sure to go fast. Call or text now cause it won't last.

301.245.7165 iplacetenants... Clifton M.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/138890p

Property Id 138890



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5166329)