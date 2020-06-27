All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4359 Sheldon Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4359 Sheldon Ave
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

4359 Sheldon Ave

4359 Sheldon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Frankford
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4359 Sheldon Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford

Amenities

microwave
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
The best just got better! 3 -4 bedrooms 2 baths - Property Id: 138890

Finishing touches being done as we speak! Beautiful home on beautiful block with your name on it if you act fast enough. If not we have another of similar caliber. Not saying you will be to slow. But this one is sure to go fast. Call or text now cause it won't last.
301.245.7165 iplacetenants... Clifton M.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/138890p
Property Id 138890

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5166329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4359 Sheldon Ave have any available units?
4359 Sheldon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4359 Sheldon Ave have?
Some of 4359 Sheldon Ave's amenities include microwave, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4359 Sheldon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4359 Sheldon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4359 Sheldon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4359 Sheldon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4359 Sheldon Ave offer parking?
No, 4359 Sheldon Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4359 Sheldon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4359 Sheldon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4359 Sheldon Ave have a pool?
No, 4359 Sheldon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4359 Sheldon Ave have accessible units?
No, 4359 Sheldon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4359 Sheldon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4359 Sheldon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lake Falls
6106 Northwood Drive
Baltimore, MD 21212
University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St
Baltimore, MD 21076
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Allston
3111 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland