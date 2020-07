Amenities

Lovely penthouse condo boasting old world charm in beautiful Roland Park. Enjoy the best of city life while savoring classic features of a historic building with a courtyard and summer garden. This spacious home features an inviting foyer, east-facing Florida style sunroom, updated kitchen w/wood cabinets, original hardwood floors throughout, wood burning fire place in the living room, in-unit washer and dryer, secure storage space, and central AC. Heat/water are included in rent.