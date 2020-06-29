All apartments in Baltimore
4215 Old Frederick Road
Last updated December 27 2019 at 5:23 PM

4215 Old Frederick Road

4215 Old Frederick Road · No Longer Available
Location

4215 Old Frederick Road, Baltimore, MD 21229
Irvington

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
This 3 level home has an industrial finish and an open floor plan on the main level. Hardwood floors throughout give the space a lot of character. The home is located directly across from a bus line, yet sits off the main road for quiet and private living. Master bedroom is roughly 168 sq ft . Second bedroom is roughly 145 sq ft. The den/office space is 72 sq ft. Come see this space today for immediate move in! Serious inquiries only Erica 443.272.1017 Credit Considered No Evictions/ Felonies Make 3x Monthly Rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4215 Old Frederick Road have any available units?
4215 Old Frederick Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 4215 Old Frederick Road currently offering any rent specials?
4215 Old Frederick Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4215 Old Frederick Road pet-friendly?
No, 4215 Old Frederick Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4215 Old Frederick Road offer parking?
No, 4215 Old Frederick Road does not offer parking.
Does 4215 Old Frederick Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4215 Old Frederick Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4215 Old Frederick Road have a pool?
No, 4215 Old Frederick Road does not have a pool.
Does 4215 Old Frederick Road have accessible units?
No, 4215 Old Frederick Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4215 Old Frederick Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4215 Old Frederick Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4215 Old Frederick Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4215 Old Frederick Road does not have units with air conditioning.
