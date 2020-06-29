4215 Old Frederick Road

Amenities

This 3 level home has an industrial finish and an open floor plan on the main level. Hardwood floors throughout give the space a lot of character. The home is located directly across from a bus line, yet sits off the main road for quiet and private living. Master bedroom is roughly 168 sq ft . Second bedroom is roughly 145 sq ft. The den/office space is 72 sq ft. Come see this space today for immediate move in! Serious inquiries only Erica 443.272.1017 Credit Considered No Evictions/ Felonies Make 3x Monthly Rent