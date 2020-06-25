All apartments in Baltimore
4212 EVANS CHAPEL ROAD
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

4212 EVANS CHAPEL ROAD

4212 Evans Chapel Road · No Longer Available
Location

4212 Evans Chapel Road, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hoes Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
clubhouse
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Quiet Street just below the Roland Park Water Tower- Touch of green out front - lounge on the front porch in warm weather!Newer Thermo-Replacement Windows - Newer White Kitchen (Refrigerator, Micro & DW are one year New), Toasty Gas HW Heat, Full deep clean Basement w/Washer/Dryer (great storage!), Middle Room on 2nd floor used as a Dressing Room/Closet and Study Nook--CB Rental Application required (see Documents link for Application & Disclosures) - (ONE-TIME showing event scheduled for Saturday, 5/11 - 12Noon to 2PM - Call to schedule personal tour!!!)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4212 EVANS CHAPEL ROAD have any available units?
4212 EVANS CHAPEL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4212 EVANS CHAPEL ROAD have?
Some of 4212 EVANS CHAPEL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4212 EVANS CHAPEL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4212 EVANS CHAPEL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4212 EVANS CHAPEL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4212 EVANS CHAPEL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4212 EVANS CHAPEL ROAD offer parking?
No, 4212 EVANS CHAPEL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 4212 EVANS CHAPEL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4212 EVANS CHAPEL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4212 EVANS CHAPEL ROAD have a pool?
No, 4212 EVANS CHAPEL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4212 EVANS CHAPEL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4212 EVANS CHAPEL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4212 EVANS CHAPEL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4212 EVANS CHAPEL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
