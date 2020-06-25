4212 EVANS CHAPEL ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher clubhouse refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse

Quiet Street just below the Roland Park Water Tower- Touch of green out front - lounge on the front porch in warm weather!Newer Thermo-Replacement Windows - Newer White Kitchen (Refrigerator, Micro & DW are one year New), Toasty Gas HW Heat, Full deep clean Basement w/Washer/Dryer (great storage!), Middle Room on 2nd floor used as a Dressing Room/Closet and Study Nook--CB Rental Application required (see Documents link for Application & Disclosures) - (ONE-TIME showing event scheduled for Saturday, 5/11 - 12Noon to 2PM - Call to schedule personal tour!!!)