4211 HAMILTON AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Good looking 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom townhouswith updated kitchen and bath, wood floors, finished basement with family room, and spacious yard with privacy fence. Washer and dryer, ceiling fans and window unit, gas heat. The owner is looking for a well qualified tenant with excellent rental history and good credit for a 12 to 24 month lease. Tenant is responsible for all utilities (gas, elelectric, water, sewer, cable, etc) and for the maintenance of the yard, snow removal and minor repairs inside and out. 1st month's rent and security deposit due upon lease acceptance. No pets.