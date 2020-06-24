All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
4211 HAMILTON AVENUE
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:01 PM

4211 HAMILTON AVENUE

4211 Hamilton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4211 Hamilton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Good looking 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom townhouswith updated kitchen and bath, wood floors, finished basement with family room, and spacious yard with privacy fence. Washer and dryer, ceiling fans and window unit, gas heat. The owner is looking for a well qualified tenant with excellent rental history and good credit for a 12 to 24 month lease. Tenant is responsible for all utilities (gas, elelectric, water, sewer, cable, etc) and for the maintenance of the yard, snow removal and minor repairs inside and out. 1st month's rent and security deposit due upon lease acceptance. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4211 HAMILTON AVENUE have any available units?
4211 HAMILTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4211 HAMILTON AVENUE have?
Some of 4211 HAMILTON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4211 HAMILTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4211 HAMILTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4211 HAMILTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4211 HAMILTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4211 HAMILTON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 4211 HAMILTON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 4211 HAMILTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4211 HAMILTON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4211 HAMILTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4211 HAMILTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4211 HAMILTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4211 HAMILTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4211 HAMILTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4211 HAMILTON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
