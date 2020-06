Amenities

in unit laundry

Schroeder Street Property - Property Id: 109152



SFH in Hollins Market Great location- great unit with washer and dryer on 2nd floor to make it convenient for you all. Master bedroom is on 2nd floor and 2 other bedrooms on 3rd



Larger kitchen and living room- could make a man cave in basement or playroom. We take all vouchers...

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/109152

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4792396)