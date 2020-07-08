All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated October 14 2019

42 S Kossuth St

42 South Kossuth Street · No Longer Available
Location

42 South Kossuth Street, Baltimore, MD 21229
Saint Joseph's

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Just listed! West Baltimore porched Brick home - Property Id: 164497

4 bedrooms and Wow! I mean, 3 bathrooms? One on each floor, yes, including basement. Extra space. Nice block. Hot off the press.. Schedule it now. Owner wants a good tenant who will take care of the home and pay thir rent on time. Want to see it before the rush? Schedule it now. Pics and more details added as early as tomorrow. Also have 42 S. MORLEY AVAILABLE SOON. Posted it before it was ready. Owner says 42 S. Kossuth is ready. Reserve a spot to see this now.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/164497p
Property Id 164497

(RLNE5206300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 S Kossuth St have any available units?
42 S Kossuth St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 42 S Kossuth St have?
Some of 42 S Kossuth St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 S Kossuth St currently offering any rent specials?
42 S Kossuth St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 S Kossuth St pet-friendly?
Yes, 42 S Kossuth St is pet friendly.
Does 42 S Kossuth St offer parking?
No, 42 S Kossuth St does not offer parking.
Does 42 S Kossuth St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 S Kossuth St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 S Kossuth St have a pool?
No, 42 S Kossuth St does not have a pool.
Does 42 S Kossuth St have accessible units?
No, 42 S Kossuth St does not have accessible units.
Does 42 S Kossuth St have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 S Kossuth St does not have units with dishwashers.

