Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Welcome to your new Greektown home! Nestled on a quiet, tree lined one way street you~ll instantly feel at home. A decorative fireplace with gorgeous inlaid tile greets you and your guests and sets the tone for this recently renovated home that shows terrifically. Hardwoods shine throughout with ample recess lighting. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and gas cooking in a well thought out design where you can easily entertain and prep dinner while your guests sit and chat about their recent pursuits at the two tier island with pendant lights. The back patio is fenced in and very private for grilling and hanging out. Three full bedrooms upstairs offer plenty of sleeping space. The bathroom sparkles with charm. The hallway is always bright and airy with a large skylight and dual chandeliers. The basement is fully finished and provides plenty of storage space as well as a full second bathroom. The front loading washer and dryer are easy to get to but tucked out of sight when not in use. There is a great nook that could be a folding station or small desk area. Walking distance to all the lovely Greektown restaurants. A short bike ride or drive to Johns Hopkins Bayview campus, Rt I-95 or downtown and the Inner Harbor. Don~t miss out on the wonderful smells floating around the corner from the local bakery. Take a tour today!