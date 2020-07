Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan hot tub oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities hot tub

Beautiful Open Floor Plan in Upper Fells Point - 3 Bedrooms, 2 and a half bathrooms with beautiful exposed brick in the 3 floors! Stunning 360 view in two-tiered rooftop deck. 3 Story with modern updates including a luxe master suite. Lots of space for entertainment - Excellent location * Close to Patterson Park and the Firehouse * Must see - Easy to show. - 6 Month Rental Available