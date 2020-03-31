All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

419 FORT AVENUE

419 East Fort Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

419 East Fort Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
Spacious living room w hardwood floors, exposed brick, high ceiling, separate dining room & gourmet kitchen w breakfast bar SS appliances & unique granite. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms & laundry all on on second level. Home has many windows/natural light, good closet space, convenient half bathroom on main floor. 3rd level boasts roof deck w water views! Parking pad! 2 small/mid size cars. Near Riverside Park w green space, tot lot & walking paths; Short distance to shopping, grocery, gym & plenty of eateries along the way. Approx 1 mile to Under Armour Locust Point & 1.5 mi to downtown UMAB, Mercy & Harbor Hospitals. Seller open to short term lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 FORT AVENUE have any available units?
419 FORT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 419 FORT AVENUE have?
Some of 419 FORT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 FORT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
419 FORT AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 FORT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 419 FORT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 419 FORT AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 419 FORT AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 419 FORT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 419 FORT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 FORT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 419 FORT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 419 FORT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 419 FORT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 419 FORT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 419 FORT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
