419 FORT AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking playground

Spacious living room w hardwood floors, exposed brick, high ceiling, separate dining room & gourmet kitchen w breakfast bar SS appliances & unique granite. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms & laundry all on on second level. Home has many windows/natural light, good closet space, convenient half bathroom on main floor. 3rd level boasts roof deck w water views! Parking pad! 2 small/mid size cars. Near Riverside Park w green space, tot lot & walking paths; Short distance to shopping, grocery, gym & plenty of eateries along the way. Approx 1 mile to Under Armour Locust Point & 1.5 mi to downtown UMAB, Mercy & Harbor Hospitals. Seller open to short term lease!