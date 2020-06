Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome home to 418 N Castle St! Enjoy a freshly renovated 3 bed 1.5 bath gem in a quiet block in the heart of Baltimore. Brand new appliances, granite countertops, and central A/C throughout the house. Carpeted bedrooms for comfort, with beautiful hardwood floors everywhere else. Free 2 car off street private parking! Near John's Hopkins, and Patterson Park, and historic Inner Harbor. Access to shopping and public transit. Make this charming piece of heaven yours today!