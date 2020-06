Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking

Snappy 2 bedroom 2 bath immaculately kept by local very hands on landlord - central air, 2 full baths upstairs, clean and tidy painted cellar for storage, in home gym, crafting - you name it, freshly painted, open, light - walk to R House, BMA, Schools and so much more. Be part of all that is happening in Remington - No pets and no smokers! Enjoy!